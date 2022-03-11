Market cap of S&W Seed Company [SANW] reaches 96.16M – now what?

S&W Seed Company [NASDAQ: SANW] closed the trading session at $2.45 on 03/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.28, while the highest price level was $2.61. The company report on February 10, 2022 that S&W Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

“We are gaining increased enthusiasm for the outlook of our Double Team sorghum trait technology solution, due to both the strong demand from farmers for the product and an increase in U.S. sorghum acres being planted during the most recent season,” commented Mark Wong, President & CEO of S&W Seed Company. “The USDA recently reported a 20% increase in U.S. sorghum acres planted this season over last season, which we believe is due to strong demand domestically and internationally for the water-smart, resilient climate crop. We believe the introduction of our unique non-GMO herbicide tolerant solution will continue to benefit the utilization of the crop in years to come. We are currently in the process of maximizing our seed production capabilities this upcoming season to meet the anticipated growing farmer demand.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.26 percent and weekly performance of 6.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 133.59K shares, SANW reached to a volume of 4435994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about S&W Seed Company [SANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SANW shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SANW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for S&W Seed Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $6 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2015, representing the official price target for S&W Seed Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on SANW stock. On March 18, 2013, analysts increased their price target for SANW shares from 9.06 to 13.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for S&W Seed Company is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

SANW stock trade performance evaluation

S&W Seed Company [SANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.52. With this latest performance, SANW shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.41 for S&W Seed Company [SANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.97 for the last 200 days.

S&W Seed Company [SANW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and S&W Seed Company [SANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.29 and a Gross Margin at +9.86. S&W Seed Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.81.

Return on Total Capital for SANW is now -17.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, S&W Seed Company [SANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.50. Additionally, SANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, S&W Seed Company [SANW] managed to generate an average of -$98,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.S&W Seed Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for S&W Seed Company [SANW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for S&W Seed Company go to 15.00%.

S&W Seed Company [SANW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66 million, or 72.80% of SANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SANW stocks are: PRICE MICHAEL F with ownership of 17,442,726, which is approximately 8.672% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC, holding 4,492,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.47 million in SANW stocks shares; and CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., currently with $2.48 million in SANW stock with ownership of nearly -1.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in S&W Seed Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in S&W Seed Company [NASDAQ:SANW] by around 1,965,596 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 342,728 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 25,975,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,284,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SANW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,049 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 45,652 shares during the same period.