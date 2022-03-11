Market cap of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] reaches 26.53M – now what?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: PT] price surged by 21.54 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on December 10, 2021 that PINTEC Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it received notification from NASDAQ Listing Qualifications (“NASDAQ”) on December 9, 2019 that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rules for continued listing on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange as the closing price of the Company’s ADSs have been less than US$1 over a consecutive 30-trading-day period.

In accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of notification, being until June 6, 2022, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price. In order to regain compliance, the Company’s ADSs must have a closing bid price of at least US$1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance during the first notice period of 180 calendar days, or by June 6, 2022, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting from the exchange.

A sum of 25560841 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 843.19K shares. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $0.7827 and dropped to a low of $0.551 until finishing in the latest session at $0.58.

Guru’s Opinion on Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77.

PT Stock Performance Analysis:

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.16. With this latest performance, PT shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5424, while it was recorded at 0.4667 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8077 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.98 and a Gross Margin at +24.79. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.71.

Return on Total Capital for PT is now -13.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -944.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.79. Additionally, PT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] managed to generate an average of -$271,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of PT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PT stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 35,181, which is approximately 428.164% of the company’s market cap and around 6.79% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 30,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in PT stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in PT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:PT] by around 98,102 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 144,741 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 136,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,282 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 144,741 shares during the same period.