Market cap of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] reaches 8.09B – now what?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.39% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.64%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights.

The one-year Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.69. The average equity rating for YMM stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.09 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 631.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, YMM stock reached a trading volume of 7560538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $16.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05.

YMM Stock Performance Analysis:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.64. With this latest performance, YMM shares dropped by -6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.97% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.06 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 8.01 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.46. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.75.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] Insider Position Details

Positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 209,362,208 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 127,886,071 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 37,818,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,429,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,072,694 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,879,190 shares during the same period.