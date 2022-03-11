Market cap of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] reaches 13.53M – now what?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX: DXF] closed the trading session at $0.65 on 03/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.59, while the highest price level was $0.79. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Forms Partnership with Authorized Digital Copyrights Institution to Develop Global Digital Copyrights Transaction Platform.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced the Company formed cooperation with an authorized digital copyrights institution to establish an online transaction platform which will focus on digitalized registration, trading and protection of copyrights.

Pursuant to the partnership dated January 16, 2022 between Dunxin and the authorized digital copyrights institution, the both parties will cooperate to develop a full set of digital copyrights transaction platform which is consist of a sub-platform for media resource transaction, a sub-platform for software transaction and a sub-platform for culture and creative products transaction.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.87 percent and weekly performance of 1.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 200.50K shares, DXF reached to a volume of 4061829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03.

DXF stock trade performance evaluation

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, DXF shares dropped by -27.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8255, while it was recorded at 0.6038 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2843 for the last 200 days.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.67 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.09.

Return on Total Capital for DXF is now 6.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.05. Additionally, DXF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] managed to generate an average of $209,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of DXF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXF stocks are: ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 49,309, which is approximately 27.046% of the company’s market cap and around 18.52% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 29,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in DXF stocks shares; and MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV, currently with $17000.0 in DXF stock with ownership of nearly -19.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX:DXF] by around 50,372 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 276,997 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 198,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXF stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,875 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 258,436 shares during the same period.