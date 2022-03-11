Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 84.65M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] closed the trading session at $1.07 on 03/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.93, while the highest price level was $1.08. The company report on March 10, 2022 that AgEagle Announces eBee TAC™ Drone Solution Added to Blue UAS Cleared List by Defense Innovation Unit.

AgEagle Subsidiary, senseFly, Selected as a Blue UAS Approved Drone Supplier.

Military serviceman preparing to launch senseFly’s eBee TAC in active flight demo.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.85 percent and weekly performance of 5.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, UAVS reached to a volume of 9797871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2096, while it was recorded at 1.0252 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9136 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.64 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -383.73.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.38. Additionally, UAVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$493,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 29.20% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,545,534, which is approximately 0.018% of the company’s market cap and around 8.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,959,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 million in UAVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.64 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly 7.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 5,659,777 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,018,199 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 15,354,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,032,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,544,549 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 305,238 shares during the same period.