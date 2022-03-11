Market Analysts see ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ: VRAY] slipped around -0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.93 at the close of the session, down -4.84%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that ViewRay to Host a Virtual Clinical Data Event for Investors and Analysts on March 16, 2022.

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the company will host a Virtual Clinical Data Event for Investors and Analysts on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The event will begin at 4:00 pm ET.

The Virtual Clinical Data Event will be hosted by the ViewRay leadership team and will feature the clinical work of Amar Kishan, M.D., Associate Professor and Chief of the Genitourinary Oncology Service at UCLA. The event will feature a fireside chat between Dr. Kishan and Dr. Himanshu Nagar, M.D., radiation oncologist and Assistant Professor, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian, regarding the MIRAGE and SCIMITAR clinical trials and the future of prostate cancer radiation therapy.

ViewRay Inc. stock is now -28.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRAY Stock saw the intraday high of $4.02 and lowest of $3.685 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.25, which means current price is +12.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, VRAY reached a trading volume of 2704024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRAY shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for ViewRay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ViewRay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on VRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViewRay Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

How has VRAY stock performed recently?

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, VRAY shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 3.97 for the last single week of trading, and 5.76 for the last 200 days.

ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViewRay Inc. [VRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.82 and a Gross Margin at -8.06. ViewRay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.73.

ViewRay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViewRay Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for ViewRay Inc. [VRAY]

There are presently around $634 million, or 92.70% of VRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRAY stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 23,246,293, which is approximately -4.445% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,851,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.08 million in VRAY stocks shares; and HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $61.01 million in VRAY stock with ownership of nearly 5.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViewRay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in ViewRay Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAY] by around 22,134,728 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 10,570,109 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 128,570,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,275,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRAY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,133,056 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,387,218 shares during the same period.