Market Analysts see GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] falling to $2. Time to buy?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] loss -3.25% or -0.04 points to close at $1.19 with a heavy trading volume of 4865151 shares. The company report on March 1, 2022 that GoHealth Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results.

GoHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced today preliminary, unaudited financial results and select operating metrics for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be in the range of $425.0 million to $470.0 million, compared with $445.9 million for the prior year period. Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 is expected to be in the range of $1,040.0 million to $1,085.0 million, compared with $877.4 million for the prior year and the Company’s previously issued guidance of $1,200.0 million to $1,300.0 million. These expected net revenue ranges are inclusive of a 15% Medicare Advantage (“MA”) lifetime value (“LTV”) constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 and negative revenue adjustments relating to performance obligations satisfied in 2018, 2019, 2020 and the first nine months of 2021 (the “Lookback Adjustments”), as further described below.

It opened the trading session at $1.23, the shares rose to $1.43 and dropped to $1.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOCO points out that the company has recorded -75.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, GOCO reached to a volume of 4865151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on GOCO stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOCO shares from 7.50 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for GOCO stock

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.53. With this latest performance, GOCO shares dropped by -48.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.58 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4468, while it was recorded at 1.1720 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7027 for the last 200 days.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +66.57. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.05.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now -3.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.32. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] managed to generate an average of -$14,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]

There are presently around $108 million, or 78.60% of GOCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 14,076,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.31 million in GOCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.15 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly -12.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 9,358,727 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 16,439,560 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 61,769,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,567,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,131,713 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,493,998 shares during the same period.