Market Analysts see DXC Technology Company [DXC] falling to $30. Time to buy?

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] gained 0.43% or 0.13 points to close at $30.11 with a heavy trading volume of 3336196 shares. The company report on March 7, 2022 that DXC Technology Increases Focus on Insurance Software and Business Process Solutions – Taps Industry Veteran Raymond August as New Leader.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has appointed Raymond August as President, Insurance Software and Business Process Solutions, reporting to Mike Salvino, DXC President and CEO, effective March 7, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $29.61, the shares rose to $30.225 and dropped to $29.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DXC points out that the company has recorded -15.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, DXC reached to a volume of 3336196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $41.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for DXC Technology Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DXC stock

DXC Technology Company [DXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, DXC shares dropped by -22.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.18, while it was recorded at 29.98 for the last single week of trading, and 35.25 for the last 200 days.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.20 and a Gross Margin at +9.04. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Total Capital for DXC is now -0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.12. Additionally, DXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] managed to generate an average of -$1,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to 29.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DXC Technology Company [DXC]

There are presently around $6,544 million, or 91.40% of DXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,401,425, which is approximately -1.985% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 19,180,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $577.53 million in DXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $464.98 million in DXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DXC Technology Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC] by around 13,761,168 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 15,578,560 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 188,009,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,349,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXC stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,437,875 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,317,381 shares during the same period.