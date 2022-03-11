Market Analysts see Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gaining to $130. Time to buy?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] slipped around -3.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $98.66 at the close of the session, down -3.03%. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2022. The company had 227,442,598 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of January 29, 2022.

Best Buy Co. Inc. stock is now -2.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBY Stock saw the intraday high of $101.145 and lowest of $97.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 141.97, which means current price is +15.28% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 2966530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $120.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $125, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on BBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 4.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 36.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has BBY stock performed recently?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.42. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.74, while it was recorded at 102.47 for the last single week of trading, and 110.02 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 7.90%.

Insider trade positions for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

There are presently around $18,802 million, or 79.20% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,705,867, which is approximately -1.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,872,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.18 billion in BBY stock with ownership of nearly 0.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

426 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 10,101,296 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 20,151,890 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 154,547,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,800,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,189,642 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,856,425 shares during the same period.