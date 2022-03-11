Macquarie lifts Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zai Lab Limited [NASDAQ: ZLAB] slipped around -3.52 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.50 at the close of the session, down -9.02%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Zai Lab Announces Financial Results and Corporate Updates for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021.

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 2, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EST.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, along with recent product highlights and corporate updates.

Zai Lab Limited stock is now -43.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZLAB Stock saw the intraday high of $36.80 and lowest of $30.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 181.92, which means current price is +18.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 688.71K shares, ZLAB reached a trading volume of 2969170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZLAB shares is $127.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZLAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Zai Lab Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Zai Lab Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zai Lab Limited is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZLAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.68.

How has ZLAB stock performed recently?

Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.19. With this latest performance, ZLAB shares dropped by -28.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZLAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.67 for Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.08, while it was recorded at 37.79 for the last single week of trading, and 106.34 for the last 200 days.

Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -616.45 and a Gross Margin at +65.82. Zai Lab Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -549.26.

Return on Total Capital for ZLAB is now -40.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.59. Additionally, ZLAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB] managed to generate an average of -$1,746,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Zai Lab Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB]

There are presently around $2,528 million, or 78.40% of ZLAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZLAB stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 7,251,543, which is approximately 54.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,138,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.52 million in ZLAB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $159.37 million in ZLAB stock with ownership of nearly -38.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zai Lab Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Zai Lab Limited [NASDAQ:ZLAB] by around 9,228,422 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 8,705,642 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 46,842,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,776,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZLAB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,273,395 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,639,734 shares during the same period.