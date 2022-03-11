Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] moved up 0.98: Why It’s Important

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] jumped around 0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.40 at the close of the session, up 0.98%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that CEOs of Coinbase, NuRAN, XTM, and Luminar Technologies Unleashing Disruptive Innovation and Driving Revenue Growth in Crypto, Wireless, Fintech and Autonomous Vehicles.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR), XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR).

Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Luminar Technologies Inc. stock is now -20.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LAZR Stock saw the intraday high of $13.405 and lowest of $12.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.39, which means current price is +16.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 3188252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $24.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 153.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

How has LAZR stock performed recently?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.86, while it was recorded at 13.19 for the last single week of trading, and 17.33 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -704.52 and a Gross Margin at -44.29. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -745.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.15.

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.40 and a Current Ratio set at 21.70.

Insider trade positions for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]

There are presently around $1,274 million, or 43.70% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,914,450, which is approximately 4.762% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; G2VP I ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 10,598,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.65 million in LAZR stocks shares; and NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $80.13 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly 303.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 27,169,636 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 5,312,930 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 63,545,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,028,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,215,133 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,592,730 shares during the same period.