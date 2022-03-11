Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] gain 25.03% so far this year. What now?

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] loss -0.97% or -4.36 points to close at $444.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3048792 shares. The company report on March 1, 2022 that NOAA’s GOES-T Weather Satellite, Built by Lockheed Martin, Successfully Launches.

This satellite is the newest in a series that will provide meteorologists in the U.S. and Western Hemisphere with high-resolution images of wildfires, lightning, hurricanes and other weather hazards..

Space and Earth weather forecasting across the Western Hemisphere just got a little boost thanks to the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES-T), an advanced weather satellite built by Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The satellite successfully launched from Florida’s Space Coast at 4:38 p.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $450.63, the shares rose to $456.96 and dropped to $442.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LMT points out that the company has recorded 27.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, LMT reached to a volume of 3048792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMT shares is $419.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Lockheed Martin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $440 to $375. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $400 to $375, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on LMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lockheed Martin Corporation is set at 14.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for LMT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for LMT stock

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, LMT shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.63 for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 391.80, while it was recorded at 453.27 for the last single week of trading, and 367.13 for the last 200 days.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +15.81. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lockheed Martin Corporation go to 8.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

There are presently around $94,634 million, or 74.60% of LMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 39,593,795, which is approximately -0.565% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,852,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.36 billion in LMT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.88 billion in LMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lockheed Martin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,043 institutional holders increased their position in Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE:LMT] by around 18,583,017 shares. Additionally, 921 investors decreased positions by around 11,890,911 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 180,423,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,897,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMT stock had 263 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,550,511 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507,867 shares during the same period.