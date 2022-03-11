LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] Stock trading around $11.85 per share: What’s Next?

LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.42%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that LegalZoom Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Revenue of $142.1 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year; full fiscal year 2021 total revenue of $575 million, up 22% year-over-year.

Completed 447 thousand business formations in 2021, up 18% year-over-year.

The one-year LegalZoom.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.42. The average equity rating for LZ stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.65 billion, with 196.35 million shares outstanding and 147.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, LZ stock reached a trading volume of 2798014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LZ shares is $28.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for LegalZoom.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LegalZoom.com Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

LZ Stock Performance Analysis:

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.42. With this latest performance, LZ shares dropped by -26.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.30% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.29 for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.40, while it was recorded at 13.01 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into LegalZoom.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.54 and a Gross Margin at +64.66. LegalZoom.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.10.

Return on Total Capital for LZ is now 159.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.95. Additionally, LZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,445.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 204.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 50.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.LegalZoom.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LegalZoom.com Inc. go to 18.66%.

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,655 million, or 66.80% of LZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LZ stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 28,625,744, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT IX, LTD., holding 14,302,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.92 million in LZ stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIII, LLC, currently with $164.6 million in LZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LegalZoom.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LZ] by around 45,580,712 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 11,874,937 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 72,652,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,107,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LZ stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,739,774 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,645,558 shares during the same period.