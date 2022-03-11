Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $60

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $54.61 during the day while it closed the day at $54.46. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Kohl’s Provides Key Updates on Strategic Growth Initiatives and Financial Plan at Investor Day.

Introduces new long-term financial targets of low-single digits percent sales growth and mid-to-high single digits percent EPS growth.

Plans to grow Sephora to a $2 billion business across more than 850 stores.

Kohl’s Corporation stock has also loss -7.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KSS stock has inclined by 6.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.89% and gained 10.27% year-on date.

The market cap for KSS stock reached $7.61 billion, with 145.00 million shares outstanding and 137.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 3162514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $64.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $85 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $38, while UBS kept a Sell rating on KSS stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 62 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.68. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.00, while it was recorded at 54.35 for the last single week of trading, and 53.27 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to 12.60%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,990 million, or 95.70% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,073,874, which is approximately -2.54% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,533,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $730.79 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $389.47 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 6.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 19,964,145 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 18,558,748 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 90,914,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,437,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,720,677 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,035,080 shares during the same period.