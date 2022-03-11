Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] moved up 0.85: Why It’s Important

Inspirato Incorporated [NASDAQ: ISPO] closed the trading session at $14.23 on 03/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.50, while the highest price level was $17.42. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Inspirato Announces Record Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Revenue; Exceeds Full Year 2021 Revenue Forecast.

-Record 2021 Revenue of $235 Million, Exceeds Guidance by $13 million, a 42% Increase Over Prior Year- -Record Cash Flow from Operations of $29 million, an Increase of 148% Over Prior Year–2022 Revenue Guidance Range of $350 Million to $360 Million-.

Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.89 percent and weekly performance of -73.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 45.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 567.63K shares, ISPO reached to a volume of 3247383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPO shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspirato Incorporated is set at 11.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ISPO stock trade performance evaluation

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -73.44. With this latest performance, ISPO shares gained by 45.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.49, while it was recorded at 22.54 for the last single week of trading, and 12.42 for the last 200 days.

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

Inspirato Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $251 million, or 38.30% of ISPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPO stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,587,584, which is approximately 167.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.73% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,498,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.32 million in ISPO stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $19.52 million in ISPO stock with ownership of nearly 174.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inspirato Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Inspirato Incorporated [NASDAQ:ISPO] by around 4,963,745 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,751,753 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 8,939,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,655,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,559,063 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,685,598 shares during the same period.