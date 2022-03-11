Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] Stock trading around $0.80 per share: What’s Next?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HOTH] price surged by 38.79 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Hoth Therapeutics Announces the selection of NUVISAN for Manufacturing HT-001 Drug Batches for CLEER-001 Clinical Study for Cancer Patients.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it has signed an agreement with NUVISAN, a European CRO/CDMO with topical manufacturing capabilities in Sophia-Antipolis, France, to manufacture clinical batches of HT-001 topical drug product for its upcoming CLEER-001 clinical trial for cancer patients. HT-001 is a novel topical therapy in development for treatment of cutaneous toxicities associated with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) inhibitor cancer therapy.

NUVISAN group, our selected CRO/CDMO service provider, offers integrated solutions along the drug development value chain, from target identification to the proof of concept in patient with all supporting services (Chemistry, DMPK, GMP synthesis, formulation development, analytics, bioanalysis, clinical trial supplies and Phase 1 clinical studies). With its rich dermatological heritage, NUVISAN France specializes in innovative topical formulation development and GMP manufacturing.

A sum of 15720150 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.17M shares. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.94 and dropped to a low of $0.574 until finishing in the latest session at $0.80.

The one-year HOTH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.38. The average equity rating for HOTH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOTH shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

HOTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.86. With this latest performance, HOTH shares gained by 37.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.19 for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6774, while it was recorded at 0.6173 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0796 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.70% of HOTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 710,046, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.41% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 167,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96000.0 in HOTH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $69000.0 in HOTH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HOTH] by around 261,674 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,126 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,038,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,301,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOTH stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 259,853 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,126 shares during the same period.