GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] Is Currently -3.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] loss -3.60% or -0.56 points to close at $14.98 with a heavy trading volume of 3525490 shares. The company report on March 7, 2022 that GoodRx Agrees to Acquire vitaCare, A Tech-Enabled Pharmacy Services Platform.

GoodRx expands offering to pharmaceutical manufacturers while helping to improve patient access and adherence to affordable brand drugs.

GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire vitaCare Prescription Services from TherapeuticsMD. VitaCare is a technology and services platform that helps patients navigate key access and adherence barriers for brand medications. Specifically, vitaCare helps patients understand coverage and identify available savings opportunities, and facilitates communications between providers and payors. The platform also offers a seamless path for filling a prescription, primarily through its network of third-party pharmacies. This acquisition will enable GoodRx to help more patients receive their prescriptions in an efficient, affordable, and transparent manner, and stay on their prescribed therapies as long as appropriate.

It opened the trading session at $15.09, the shares rose to $15.48 and dropped to $14.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GDRX points out that the company has recorded -64.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, GDRX reached to a volume of 3525490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $29.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $50 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $20, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on GDRX stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GDRX shares from 43 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.40.

Trading performance analysis for GDRX stock

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.40. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -47.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.27 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.26, while it was recorded at 15.28 for the last single week of trading, and 35.02 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 23.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

There are presently around $2,379 million, or 79.20% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 12,889,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.3 million in GDRX stocks shares; and ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, currently with $125.3 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly -8.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 16,802,967 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 11,739,817 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 124,560,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,103,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,149,411 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,593,314 shares during the same period.