Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $13

Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ: GOGL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.05%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that GOGL – Sale of three Panamax vessels.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (Nasdaq and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the “Company”), the world’s leading owner of large size dry bulk vessels, today announces the sale of three of its oldest Panamax vessels, Golden Empress, Golden Enterprise and Golden Endeavour, delivered in 2010 and 2011, as part of the Company’s ongoing strategy to ensure that it operates a modern, fuel-efficient fleet with a reduced emissions profile.

The combined sales price of the three vessels is $52.0 million, and the Company expects to record a gain from the sales of approximately $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Aggregate net cash proceeds of approximately $30.7 million are expected to be received in the second quarter of 2022, when the vessels are delivered to their buyers.

Over the last 12 months, GOGL stock rose by 69.94%. The one-year Golden Ocean Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.1.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.43 billion, with 199.82 million shares outstanding and 121.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, GOGL stock reached a trading volume of 2812468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Golden Ocean Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Ocean Group Limited is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.73.

GOGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, GOGL shares gained by 9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 11.64 for the last single week of trading, and 10.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golden Ocean Group Limited Fundamentals:

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $488 million, or 27.00% of GOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGL stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 8,136,740, which is approximately 1.999% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,388,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.26 million in GOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $66.69 million in GOGL stock with ownership of nearly -3.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Ocean Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ:GOGL] by around 3,278,092 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 13,087,664 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 24,972,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,338,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,195,713 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,188,182 shares during the same period.