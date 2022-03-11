For Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL], Analyst sees a drop to $5. What next?

Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FOSL] loss -37.51% on the last trading session, reaching $9.08 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Fossil Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Full Year 2021 Worldwide Net Sales Up 16% to $1.9 Billion.

Profitability Improved Significantly with Full Year Diluted EPS of $0.48 and Adjusted EPS of $1.12 .

Fossil Group Inc. represents 52.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $492.86 million with the latest information. FOSL stock price has been found in the range of $9.00 to $12.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 665.22K shares, FOSL reached a trading volume of 7560220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOSL shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOSL stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Fossil Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Fossil Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on FOSL stock. On February 14, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FOSL shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fossil Group Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

Trading performance analysis for FOSL stock

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.96. With this latest performance, FOSL shares dropped by -26.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.39 for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.72, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.26 and a Gross Margin at +47.52. Fossil Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.96.

Return on Total Capital for FOSL is now -6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.09. Additionally, FOSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] managed to generate an average of -$12,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Fossil Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fossil Group Inc. go to 14.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]

There are presently around $627 million, or 89.00% of FOSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOSL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,986,492, which is approximately 3.976% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,601,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.46 million in FOSL stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $73.42 million in FOSL stock with ownership of nearly 17.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fossil Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FOSL] by around 3,746,664 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 4,511,373 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 34,916,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,174,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOSL stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 694,584 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,421,558 shares during the same period.