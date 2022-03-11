Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] fell -15.24% so far this year. What now?

Evogene Ltd. [NASDAQ: EVGN] closed the trading session at $1.39 on 03/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.2354, while the highest price level was $1.62. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Evogene Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Conference call and webcast: today, March 10, 2022 , 9:00 am ET.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development across multiple market segments, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.24 percent and weekly performance of 17.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 332.69K shares, EVGN reached to a volume of 2904972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGN shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Evogene Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Evogene Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evogene Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

EVGN stock trade performance evaluation

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.80. With this latest performance, EVGN shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3834, while it was recorded at 1.2560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4320 for the last 200 days.

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2580.29 and a Gross Margin at -217.40. Evogene Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2247.50.

Return on Total Capital for EVGN is now -45.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.30. Additionally, EVGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] managed to generate an average of -$613,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Evogene Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 15.40% of EVGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,611,842, which is approximately -10.358% of the company’s market cap and around 6.22% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 302,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in EVGN stocks shares; and SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.41 million in EVGN stock with ownership of nearly 18.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evogene Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Evogene Ltd. [NASDAQ:EVGN] by around 750,344 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,034,561 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,237,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,022,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 397,220 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 145,550 shares during the same period.