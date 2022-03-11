Evercore ISI lifts Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] price plunged by -0.64 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on March 10, 2022 that It’s Consumer Protection Week: Learn the Telltale Signs of a Scam.

PSE&G urges customers to think twice if someone threatens to immediately shut off their power.

A sum of 3985377 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.08M shares. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares reached a high of $66.04 and dropped to a low of $64.88 until finishing in the latest session at $65.40.

The one-year PEG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.93. The average equity rating for PEG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $71.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $73, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PEG stock. On September 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PEG shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

PEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.73, while it was recorded at 66.64 for the last single week of trading, and 63.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +10.47. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 3.30%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,093 million, or 73.40% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,236,433, which is approximately -1.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,495,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in PEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.87 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly 0.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 18,279,944 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 16,616,563 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 331,151,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,047,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,858,723 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,278,990 shares during the same period.