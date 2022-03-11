Enerplus Corporation [ERF] Revenue clocked in at $1.48 billion, up 27.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.62 during the day while it closed the day at $13.46. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Enerplus Announces 2021 Year End Reserves Results.

Readers are advised to review the “Notice Regarding Information Contained in this News Release” at the conclusion of this news release for information regarding the presentation of the reserves information contained in this news release, including the definitions of, and differences between, “U.S. Standards” and “Canadian NI 51-101 Standards” used herein.

All amounts in this news release are stated in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

Enerplus Corporation stock has also gained 2.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ERF stock has inclined by 26.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 129.30% and gained 27.22% year-on date.

The market cap for ERF stock reached $3.07 billion, with 251.91 million shares outstanding and 243.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, ERF reached a trading volume of 5737961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enerplus Corporation [ERF]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ERF stock trade performance evaluation

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.28. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 13.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.39 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.75, while it was recorded at 13.49 for the last single week of trading, and 8.73 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.41 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.56.

Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enerplus Corporation [ERF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerplus Corporation go to 28.22%.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,802 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD. with ownership of 13,044,842, which is approximately -12.381% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 10,665,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.46 million in ERF stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $128.62 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly 14.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 21,766,521 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 17,644,636 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 90,064,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,475,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,205,122 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 5,852,844 shares during the same period.