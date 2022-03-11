Eco Wave Power Global AB [publ] [WAVE] is 45.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) [NASDAQ: WAVE] closed the trading session at $6.26 on 03/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.20, while the highest price level was $7.80. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Eco Wave Power to Support Women Leadership by Sponsoring the Very First Israeli Participants in the Sahraouiya “Women Challenge for Solidarity” Competition in Morocco.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq: WAVE, Nasdaq First North: ECOWVE) (“Eco Wave Power” or the “Company”), a leader in the production of clean electricity from ocean and sea waves, is pleased to announce that the company is providing sponsorship to the Israeli Participants- Vanessa Allouche and Ulfat Haider, in the Sahraouiya “Women Challenge for Solidarity” Competition, taking place in Morocco.

The exclusively female competition, taking place from February 26 to March 5 brought together 80 participants from Europe and Africa, to an on foot, on bike and even by canoe journey, for 100 kilometers in the Moroccan region of Dakhla along the Mauritanian border, and Vanessa and Ulfat are the first ever Israeli participates in this prestigious competition.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.23 percent and weekly performance of 71.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 79.56K shares, WAVE reached to a volume of 6956391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is set at 1.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02.

WAVE stock trade performance evaluation

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) [WAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.98. With this latest performance, WAVE shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.59% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) [WAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading.

Eco Wave Power Global AB [publ] [WAVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) [WAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9823.28 and a Gross Margin at -826.72. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7469.47.

Return on Total Capital for WAVE is now -21.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) [WAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.26. Additionally, WAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) [WAVE] managed to generate an average of -$1,304,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Eco Wave Power Global AB [publ] [WAVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.71% of WAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAVE stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 149,000, which is approximately -0.667% of the company’s market cap and around 8.47% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in WAVE stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $4000.0 in WAVE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) [NASDAQ:WAVE] by around 3,199 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,184 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 148,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAVE stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 184 shares during the same period.