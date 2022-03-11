Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is 11.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] gained 3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $3.69 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:45 p.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (“CCOH”) (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 26 countries.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. represents 469.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.81 billion with the latest information. CCO stock price has been found in the range of $3.465 to $3.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 3787874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $4.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for CCO stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 19.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.90 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $1,574 million, or 96.80% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,433,653, which is approximately -0.063% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 46,774,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.05 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $125.28 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 27,321,186 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 24,489,908 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 391,633,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,444,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,960,163 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,282,592 shares during the same period.