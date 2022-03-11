CL King lifts Welbilt Inc. [WBT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE: WBT] slipped around -0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.74 at the close of the session, down -0.29%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Welbilt Announces the Sale of Manitowoc Ice.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Manitowoc® Ice business (“Manitowoc Ice”) to Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for approximately $1.6 billion in cash, on a cash free and debt free basis, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. Manitowoc Ice designs, manufactures and markets a full line of ice machines and related equipment and generated sales of approximately $308 million in 2021.

Commenting on the transaction, Bill Johnson, Welbilt’s President and CEO, said, “We believe that this transaction is a good outcome for both Welbilt and Manitowoc Ice. We are confident that the successful closing of this transaction will pave the way for Welbilt to complete its sale to Ali Group, while Manitowoc Ice will benefit from Pentair’s focus on water solutions and its diversified customer base and product lines.”.

Welbilt Inc. stock is now -0.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WBT Stock saw the intraday high of $23.77 and lowest of $23.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.19, which means current price is +0.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, WBT reached a trading volume of 4285597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Welbilt Inc. [WBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBT shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Welbilt Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Welbilt Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welbilt Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBT in the course of the last twelve months was 112.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has WBT stock performed recently?

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, WBT shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.75, while it was recorded at 23.74 for the last single week of trading, and 23.66 for the last 200 days.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Welbilt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]

There are presently around $3,107 million, or 90.50% of WBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,827,043, which is approximately 0.097% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 11,150,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.49 million in WBT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $211.65 million in WBT stock with ownership of nearly 1.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welbilt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT] by around 16,273,460 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 20,688,982 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 93,533,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,496,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,424,275 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 9,486,590 shares during the same period.