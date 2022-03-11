Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Is Currently -7.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] loss -7.88% on the last trading session, reaching $38.37 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Tuesday, March 29, 2022Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 038970Live Call: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll-Free), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll-Free), or +1-929-526-1599 (International Toll-Free)Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free) or +44-204-525-0658 (International Toll-Free)Replay Access Code: 717324(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on April 5, 2022)Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

Chewy Inc. represents 417.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.58 billion with the latest information. CHWY stock price has been found in the range of $37.725 to $41.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 5310256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $74.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $70 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $61, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CHWY stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHWY shares from 100 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 239.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 92.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.78. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -18.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.36 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.92, while it was recorded at 42.03 for the last single week of trading, and 67.94 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.27 and a Gross Margin at +24.62. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now -115.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.76. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$4,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.35.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $17,271 million, or 98.50% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 314,116,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 13,302,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $554.06 million in CHWY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $373.36 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 94.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 26,335,459 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 14,832,457 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 373,513,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,681,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,892,350 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 5,039,510 shares during the same period.