Cerner Corporation [CERN] gain 0.14% so far this year. What now?

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] loss -0.11% or -0.1 points to close at $93.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3592584 shares. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Oracle Announces Expiration of HSR Waiting Period to Acquire Cerner Corporation.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) (“Oracle”) announced today that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, applicable to Oracle’s pending acquisition of Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) (“Cerner”) expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on February 22, 2022.

The tender offer for Cerner shares remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions, including clearances under applicable foreign competition and foreign direct investment laws. The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on March 16, 2022; however, the parties anticipate extending the tender offer to allow additional time for the satisfaction of the remaining conditions to the tender offer.

It opened the trading session at $93.10, the shares rose to $93.14 and dropped to $92.965, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CERN points out that the company has recorded 23.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, CERN reached to a volume of 3592584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cerner Corporation [CERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $92.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $74, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

Trading performance analysis for CERN stock

Cerner Corporation [CERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, CERN shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.28, while it was recorded at 93.14 for the last single week of trading, and 80.65 for the last 200 days.

Cerner Corporation [CERN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.22 and a Gross Margin at +77.01. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.43.

Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Cerner Corporation [CERN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 13.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cerner Corporation [CERN]

There are presently around $23,848 million, or 85.60% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,586,238, which is approximately -0.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,425,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in CERN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.33 billion in CERN stock with ownership of nearly 2.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

422 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 39,532,553 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 50,914,524 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 165,703,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,150,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,179,119 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,422,490 shares during the same period.