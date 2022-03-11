Canaan Inc. [CAN] is 5.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] gained 9.02% on the last trading session, reaching $5.44 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Canaan Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Canaan Inc. represents 173.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.16 billion with the latest information. CAN stock price has been found in the range of $5.31 to $5.6509.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 4715399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73.

Trading performance analysis for CAN stock

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 12.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canaan Inc. [CAN]

Positions in Canaan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 5,462,830 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,121,867 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,487,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,071,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,453,991 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,941,843 shares during the same period.