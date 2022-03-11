C3.ai Inc. [AI] Stock trading around $19.96 per share: What’s Next?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] price plunged by -6.73 percent to reach at -$1.44. The company report on March 10, 2022 that C3 AI Suite Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status.

C3 AI Suite’s FedRAMP Ready status reduces lead time on authorizations for government agencies.

C3 AI (NYSE:AI), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced the C3 AI Suite has been designated FedRAMP Ready by the U.S. Government Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). The FedRAMP Ready status makes it easier and faster for government agencies to approve and implement the C3 AI Suite. This designation highlights how the C3 AI Suite has successfully demonstrated its ability to meet standardized security and risk assessment requirements.

A sum of 3527460 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.93M shares. C3.ai Inc. shares reached a high of $20.9495 and dropped to a low of $19.71 until finishing in the latest session at $19.96.

The one-year AI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.56. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $43 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $195 to $146, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.89.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.85. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -21.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.35, while it was recorded at 20.35 for the last single week of trading, and 42.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.89 and a Gross Margin at +75.70. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.40.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -9.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.53. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

C3.ai Inc. [AI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,151 million, or 48.90% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,134,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.29 million in AI stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $97.59 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -24.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 12,487,945 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 11,220,541 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 30,073,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,781,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,955,503 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 7,968,997 shares during the same period.