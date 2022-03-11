BTIG Research slashes price target on Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ] – find out why.

Core Scientific Inc. [NASDAQ: CORZ] gained 2.50% on the last trading session, reaching $7.37 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Core Scientific Announces Preliminary 2021 Financial Results, 2022 Operating Guidance and February Updates.

Preliminary 2021 revenue of $515 million to $545 million, net income of $50 million to $60 million and adjusted EBITDA of $225 million to $235 million.

Expects total operating hashrate of 31 EH/s to 40-42 EH/s, and operating capacity from 1.0 GW to 1.2-1.3 GW in 2022.

Core Scientific Inc. represents 43.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.53 billion with the latest information. CORZ stock price has been found in the range of $7.07 to $8.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, CORZ reached a trading volume of 4174464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CORZ shares is $17.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CORZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Core Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core Scientific Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CORZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for CORZ stock

Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, CORZ shares dropped by -30.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.39% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CORZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.12, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Core Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Core Scientific Inc. [CORZ]

There are presently around $119 million, or 5.00% of CORZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CORZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,415,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,207,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.87 million in CORZ stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $9.2 million in CORZ stock with ownership of nearly 209.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Core Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Core Scientific Inc. [NASDAQ:CORZ] by around 5,320,465 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 17,904,838 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,677,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,547,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CORZ stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,689,108 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 11,026,472 shares during the same period.