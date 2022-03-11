B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] Revenue clocked in at $2.06 billion, down -13.18% YTD: What’s Next?

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.45%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that B&G Foods Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Results for fiscal 2021 reflect the impact of one fewer reporting week compared to fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2021 contained 52 weeks and fiscal 2020 contained 53 weeks, with the extra week in fiscal 2020 occurring in the third quarter. The fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020 each contained 13 weeks.

Over the last 12 months, BGS stock dropped by -16.88%. The one-year B&G Foods Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.39. The average equity rating for BGS stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.88 billion, with 66.15 million shares outstanding and 63.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 949.93K shares, BGS stock reached a trading volume of 2991794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $28.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for B&G Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BGS stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BGS shares from 28 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

BGS Stock Performance Analysis:

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.45. With this latest performance, BGS shares dropped by -12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.15 for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.10, while it was recorded at 28.64 for the last single week of trading, and 30.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B&G Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.16. B&G Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

B&G Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

BGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc. go to 3.30%.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,284 million, or 67.50% of BGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,317,976, which is approximately 4.675% of the company’s market cap and around 2.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,416,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.36 million in BGS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $91.9 million in BGS stock with ownership of nearly 8.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B&G Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS] by around 4,459,119 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 3,103,655 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 37,481,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,044,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGS stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,854,683 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 894,825 shares during the same period.