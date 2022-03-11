Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Is Currently -0.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] loss -0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $78.98 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Baxter to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through September 13, 2022.

Baxter International Inc. represents 500.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.29 billion with the latest information. BAX stock price has been found in the range of $77.69 to $79.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 2750972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $96.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $95 to $93. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $91, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BAX shares from 90 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 41.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for BAX stock

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.29. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.24 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.51, while it was recorded at 82.03 for the last single week of trading, and 81.35 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.83. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $33,958 million, or 87.20% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 49,650,853, which is approximately -1.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,110,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.08 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 0.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 508 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 24,388,745 shares. Additionally, 474 investors decreased positions by around 23,834,163 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 381,738,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,961,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,739,504 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,488,557 shares during the same period.