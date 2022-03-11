AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] stock Initiated by SMBC Nikko analyst, price target now $15

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AVDX] traded at a high on 03/10/22, posting a 0.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.48. The company report on March 7, 2022 that AvidXchange Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

–Fourth quarter 2021 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA above previous guidance.

–2022 financial outlook highlights solid operating momentum and financial position.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3523366 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stands at 10.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.34%.

The market cap for AVDX stock reached $1.48 billion, with 198.01 million shares outstanding and 176.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 910.75K shares, AVDX reached a trading volume of 3523366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDX shares is $22.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on AVDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.29.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.69 for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.04, while it was recorded at 8.13 for the last single week of trading.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]

There are presently around $858 million, or 58.40% of AVDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVDX stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 23,383,240, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 14,693,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.91 million in AVDX stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $86.61 million in AVDX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AVDX] by around 114,718,457 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,718,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVDX stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,718,457 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.