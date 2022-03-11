Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] moved up 1.31: Why It’s Important

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.84%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Arena Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Key Program Updates.

– Phase 3 ELEVATE UC 52 and 12 on course for Q1 2022 topline data readout.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, ARNA stock rose by 35.42%. The one-year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.19. The average equity rating for ARNA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.17 billion, with 61.38 million shares outstanding and 60.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, ARNA stock reached a trading volume of 6894421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARNA shares is $98.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ARNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114234.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92.

ARNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, ARNA shares gained by 8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.97 for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.06, while it was recorded at 96.03 for the last single week of trading, and 69.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1010483.33 and a Gross Margin at -7070.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1141542.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.41.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,157 million, or 84.40% of ARNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,706,695, which is approximately 0.932% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,862,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479.63 million in ARNA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $382.97 million in ARNA stock with ownership of nearly -53.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARNA] by around 13,039,840 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 18,131,579 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 21,113,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,284,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARNA stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,452,986 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,281,250 shares during the same period.