Amyris Inc. [AMRS] moved down -2.15: Why It’s Important

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.665 during the day while it closed the day at $4.56. The company report on March 1, 2022 that AMYRIS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

– 2021 full year total revenue grew 97% year-over-year to $342 million.

– Q4 and full year 2021 consumer revenue +86% and +78% respectively versus prior year.

Amyris Inc. stock has also loss -6.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMRS stock has declined by -31.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.67% and lost -15.71% year-on date.

The market cap for AMRS stock reached $1.49 billion, with 300.89 million shares outstanding and 200.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 3178518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMRS shares from 11 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AMRS stock trade performance evaluation

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 15.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.59, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.60 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.03 and a Gross Margin at +52.39. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $666 million, or 49.30% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,091,779, which is approximately -12.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,315,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.69 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $54.25 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 39,444,902 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 15,692,530 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 87,771,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,908,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,499,128 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 9,225,500 shares during the same period.