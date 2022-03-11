American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Stock trading around $95.99 per share: What’s Next?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] gained 1.03% on the last trading session, reaching $95.99 price per share at the time. The company report on February 24, 2022 that AEP RAISES LONG-TERM GROWTH RATE AND 2022 GUIDANCE, REPORTS STRONG 2021 EARNINGS RESULTS.

– Year-end 2021 GAAP earnings of $4.97 per share; operating earnings of $4.74 per share.

– 2022 operating earnings (non-GAAP) guidance range increased to $4.87 to $5.07 per share.

American Electric Power Company Inc. represents 503.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.22 billion with the latest information. AEP stock price has been found in the range of $93.99 to $96.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 2897758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $98.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 21.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for AEP stock

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.32 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.71, while it was recorded at 95.97 for the last single week of trading, and 86.59 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $35,533 million, or 74.20% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,072,334, which is approximately 2.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,461,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.42 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 1.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 659 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 25,973,661 shares. Additionally, 492 investors decreased positions by around 23,621,506 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 324,394,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,989,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,131,342 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,638,145 shares during the same period.