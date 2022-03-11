Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] is 4.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.18 during the day while it closed the day at $15.11. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares First Quarter 2022 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.1706 (C$0.2161), and Declares First Quarter 2022 Preferred Share Dividends.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN”) (TSX: AQN) (TSX: AQN.PR.A) (TSX: AQN.PR.D) (NYSE: AQN) announced today that its board of directors has approved and declared the following common and preferred share dividends:.

US$0.1706 per common share, payable on April 14, 2022, to the shareholders of record on March 31, 2022, for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. Shareholders receiving dividends in cash can elect to receive the dividend in Canadian dollars in the amount of C$0.2161.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock has also gained 3.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AQN stock has inclined by 7.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.83% and gained 4.57% year-on date.

The market cap for AQN stock reached $12.82 billion, with 671.89 million shares outstanding and 671.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, AQN reached a trading volume of 3091608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

AQN stock trade performance evaluation

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, AQN shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.72 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.19, while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading, and 14.78 for the last 200 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 8.80%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,929 million, or 45.89% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 43,480,508, which is approximately 3.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 32,466,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $490.57 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $330.13 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 12.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 25,121,875 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 24,583,700 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 210,325,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,031,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,362,377 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,021,393 shares during the same period.