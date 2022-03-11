3M Company [MMM] fell -18.97% so far this year. What now?

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] plunged by -$2.67 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $145.96 during the day while it closed the day at $143.93. The company report on March 8, 2022 that 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events.

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor events:.

J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022. Monish Patolawala, executive vice president, chief financial and transformation officer, will speak at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

3M Company stock has also loss -2.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MMM stock has declined by -18.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.51% and lost -18.97% year-on date.

The market cap for MMM stock reached $83.08 billion, with 575.10 million shares outstanding and 570.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, MMM reached a trading volume of 3791235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 3M Company [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $172.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $184 to $173. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $155 to $147, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on MMM stock. On February 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MMM shares from 180 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 34.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MMM stock trade performance evaluation

3M Company [MMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -11.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.43 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.52, while it was recorded at 145.19 for the last single week of trading, and 182.17 for the last 200 days.

3M Company [MMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.29 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.54.

3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 3M Company [MMM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 7.15%.

3M Company [MMM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56,717 million, or 68.60% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,240,763, which is approximately 0.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,810,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.13 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.54 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly 1.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,113 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 15,244,966 shares. Additionally, 1,041 investors decreased positions by around 18,112,022 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 353,527,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,884,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 246 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,959,768 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 1,537,497 shares during the same period.