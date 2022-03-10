Yext Inc. [YEXT] Stock trading around $5.37 per share: What’s Next?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] price plunged by -9.29 percent to reach at -$0.55. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Yext Grants Michael Walrath Inducement Awards Pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Listing Rules.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search company, today announced that it has made an equity inducement award (“Inducement Award”) to Michael Walrath, its newly appointed CEO, pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08 (the “NYSE Rule”). In accordance with the NYSE Rule, Yext approved the grant to Mr. Walrath as a material inducement to Mr. Walrath accepting his new role as CEO.

The Inducement Award is as follows: 2,000,000 Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) with both time-based vesting requirements and performance-based vesting requirements. The RSU Grant shall vest 1/16 per quarter over a period of 4 years. Vesting shall also be subject to and contingent upon achieving the following stock price targets (based upon average closing price over any 30 trading day period): 25% of the RSUs at a target of $15 per share, 25% of the RSUs at a target of $17 per share, 25% of the RSUs at a target of $19 per share, and 25% of the RSUs at a target of $21 per share. Both time-based vesting and stock price achievement must take place before any RSUs shall vest.

A sum of 13058454 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. Yext Inc. shares reached a high of $5.45 and dropped to a low of $4.26 until finishing in the latest session at $5.37.

The one-year YEXT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.02. The average equity rating for YEXT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $14.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16.50 to $5.25, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on YEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

YEXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Yext Inc. [YEXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.93. With this latest performance, YEXT shares dropped by -33.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.58 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 11.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yext Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.60 and a Gross Margin at +75.64. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.70.

Return on Total Capital for YEXT is now -28.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.47. Additionally, YEXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] managed to generate an average of -$72,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Yext Inc. [YEXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $528 million, or 71.40% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,298,944, which is approximately -25.436% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,176,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.17 million in YEXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $63.34 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly 2.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 8,881,800 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 9,478,151 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 70,805,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,165,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,326,248 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,655,362 shares during the same period.