XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] Stock trading around $70.04 per share: What’s Next?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] closed the trading session at $70.04 on 03/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.72, while the highest price level was $72.20. The company report on March 8, 2022 that XPO Logistics Announces Plan to Create Two Standalone, Publicly Traded Industry Leaders in Less-Than-Truckload and Tech-Enabled Brokered Transportation.

Spin-off of brokered transportation services to XPO shareholders would transform the remaining business into a pure-play less-than-truckload company.

Divestitures of XPO’s European business and North American intermodal operation would simplify the company’s transportation service offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.54 percent and weekly performance of -3.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, XPO reached to a volume of 4972417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $98.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on XPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

XPO stock trade performance evaluation

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.11 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.38, while it was recorded at 66.16 for the last single week of trading, and 78.84 for the last 200 days.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60.

XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 52.40%.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,629 million, or 89.90% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 11,104,073, which is approximately 1.252% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,143,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $566.24 million in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $559.39 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly 0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 12,576,489 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 7,074,404 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 71,247,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,898,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,000,328 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,154,220 shares during the same period.