Wolfe Research slashes price target on Twilio Inc. [TWLO] – find out why.

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] gained 5.75% on the last trading session, reaching $145.04 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Twilio Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

Event to be webcast live on Twilio’s investor relations website.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:25 p.m. (PT) / 5:25 p.m. (ET).

Twilio Inc. represents 178.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.76 billion with the latest information. TWLO stock price has been found in the range of $141.55 to $149.035.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 4804070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $336.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $400 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $300, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on TWLO stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TWLO shares from 281 to 306.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 13.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.00.

Trading performance analysis for TWLO stock

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.67. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -25.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.12 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.90, while it was recorded at 145.58 for the last single week of trading, and 301.70 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $19,986 million, or 85.50% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,443,890, which is approximately 1.275% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9,558,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -11.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 563 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 22,986,121 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 20,220,455 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 102,507,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,714,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,379,904 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 4,039,699 shares during the same period.