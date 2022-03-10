why DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $186.90

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] surged by $6.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $100.24 during the day while it closed the day at $98.05. The company report on March 7, 2022 that DocuSign bolsters executive team with appointment of first Chief Diversity and Engagement Officer.

Former Slalom, Bank of America and Microsoft Exec, Iesha Berry, brings 20+ years of work in diversity, equity and inclusion to DocuSign.

As it continues to digitally transform how agreements are prepared, signed, acted-upon and managed around the world, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced the appointment of Iesha Berry as its first Chief Diversity and Engagement Officer (CDEO).

DocuSign Inc. stock has also loss -14.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOCU stock has declined by -29.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.19% and lost -35.62% year-on date.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $20.80 billion, with 197.60 million shares outstanding and 193.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 5168303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $186.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $320 to $307, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on DOCU stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 389 to 231.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 7.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 81.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 49.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.06 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.23, while it was recorded at 99.03 for the last single week of trading, and 224.96 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.94. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.13. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$43,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 45.30%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,897 million, or 76.70% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,391,194, which is approximately 1.724% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,588,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $970.85 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -9.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 600 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 24,647,259 shares. Additionally, 520 investors decreased positions by around 27,236,782 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 99,207,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,091,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,364,185 shares, while 212 institutional investors sold positions of 10,519,332 shares during the same period.