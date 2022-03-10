why Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.80

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] jumped around 1.74 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $51.98 at the close of the session, up 3.46%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences in March.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, and Yvonne McGill, deputy chief financial officer, will each present at one of the following upcoming conferences:.

Dell Technologies Inc. stock is now -7.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DELL Stock saw the intraday high of $52.555 and lowest of $51.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.54, which means current price is +6.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 4199100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $65.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.93, while it was recorded at 51.22 for the last single week of trading, and 53.17 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.94 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 9.43%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $11,512 million, or 83.90% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 33,476,762, which is approximately -9.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,380,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $863.96 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 4.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 404 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 44,524,059 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 56,640,687 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 127,980,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,145,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,585,468 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 22,092,605 shares during the same period.