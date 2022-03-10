why Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.88

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] price plunged by -8.22 percent to reach at -$2.77. The company report on February 28, 2022 that CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE DOWDIE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of George Dowdie to its board of directors, effective March 1, 2022. With this addition, the Conagra Brands board will increase to 13 members.

“We are pleased to welcome George to the Conagra Brands board,” said Richard H. Lenny, chair, Conagra Brands. “Conagra and our shareholders will benefit from George’s extensive leadership experience in supply chain management and research and development within the food and beverage sector.”.

A sum of 8227975 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.17M shares. Conagra Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $33.53 and dropped to a low of $30.93 until finishing in the latest session at $30.93.

The one-year CAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.13. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $36.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock. On July 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CAG shares from 39 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 94.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -10.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.20 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.73, while it was recorded at 33.65 for the last single week of trading, and 34.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.41. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $69,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 1.66%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,438 million, or 85.60% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,951,894, which is approximately -1.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,259,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.16 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -11.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

396 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 25,759,999 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 32,721,697 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 340,282,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,764,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,895,216 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,778,575 shares during the same period.