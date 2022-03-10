Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $41

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.27%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser Company Announces Pricing for Cash Tender Offers.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) (“Weyerhaeuser,” “we” or “our”) today announced the pricing terms for its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase up to $1.2 billion aggregate purchase price, not including accrued and unpaid interest (the “Offer Cap”) of Weyerhaeuser’s validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) notes set forth below (the “Notes”) using a “waterfall” methodology under which Weyerhaeuser will accept the Notes in order of their respective acceptance priority levels noted in the table below (the “Acceptance Priority Levels”). The Offers are being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated February 23, 2022, as amended by Weyerhaeuser’s press release dated March 9, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”), which sets forth a description of the terms of the Offers.

As of 10:00 a.m. New York City time, on March 9, 2022 (the “Price Determination Time”), Weyerhaeuser expects to accept for purchase pursuant to the Offers the full amount of the 8.500% Debentures due 2025 (which have an Acceptance Priority Level of 1), the 7.950% Debentures due 2025 (which have an Acceptance Priority Level of 2), the 7.850% Debentures due 2026 (which have an Acceptance Priority Level of 3) and the 7.125% Debentures due 2023 (which have an Acceptance Priority Level of 4) validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time (as defined below) and a portion of the 7.375% Debentures due 2032 (which have an Acceptance Priority Level of 5) validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time on a prorated basis as described in the Offer to Purchase, using a proration factor of approximately 71.8%, so that the aggregate purchase price does not exceed the Offer Cap. The 7.350% Debentures due 2026 (which have an Acceptance Priority Level of 6), the 6.950% Debentures due 2027 (which have an Acceptance Priority Level of 7), the 6.875% Debentures due 2033 (which have an Acceptance Priority Level of 8), the 4.000% Notes due 2030 (which have an Acceptance Priority Level of 9) and the 4.000% Notes due 2029 (which have an Acceptance Priority Level of 10) will not be accepted for purchase.

Over the last 12 months, WY stock rose by 15.25%. The one-year Weyerhaeuser Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.83. The average equity rating for WY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.00 billion, with 749.01 million shares outstanding and 744.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, WY stock reached a trading volume of 5246403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $44.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WY shares from 37 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

WY Stock Performance Analysis:

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.96, while it was recorded at 38.89 for the last single week of trading, and 37.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weyerhaeuser Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

WY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,005 million, or 84.10% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,702,770, which is approximately 0.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,396,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.77 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 3.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 482 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 36,330,793 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 43,969,318 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 542,883,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,183,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,833,113 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,825,833 shares during the same period.