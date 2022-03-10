Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] traded at a high on 03/09/22, posting a 0.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $253.67. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Wabtec and Union Pacific Railroad Partner to Reduce Emissions with Higher Biodiesel Blends.

Union Pacific Railroad (NYSE: UNP) will begin using a higher biodiesel blend in locomotives it acquired from Wabtec (NYSE: WAB). The new collaboration helps Union Pacific as it works to increase the percentage of low-carbon fuels consumed to 10% of its total diesel consumption by 2025 and 20% by 2030.

“Increasing the use of renewable diesels and biofuels currently represents the most promising avenue to help Union Pacific meets its environmental goals,” said Beth Whited, Union Pacific’s Executive Vice President – Sustainability and Strategy. “We want to drive emissions down as quickly as possible, and we believe this new project with Wabtec will make a difference.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6203025 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Union Pacific Corporation stands at 3.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.73%.

The market cap for UNP stock reached $155.96 billion, with 640.30 million shares outstanding and 635.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 6203025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $270.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $240 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $242 to $250, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 7.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 47.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 247.77, while it was recorded at 257.74 for the last single week of trading, and 230.62 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 16.75%.

Insider trade positions for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $129,596 million, or 81.30% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,665,479, which is approximately -0.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,822,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.61 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.96 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly 0.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,204 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 26,603,100 shares. Additionally, 924 investors decreased positions by around 21,398,010 shares, while 349 investors held positions by with 463,284,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,285,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 320 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,384,533 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,013,575 shares during the same period.