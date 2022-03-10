Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] jumped around 2.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $47.69 at the close of the session, up 4.61%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Bath & Body Works Announces CEO Transition.

Andrew Meslow to Step Down in May; Sarah E. Nash to Serve as Executive Chair and Interim CEO.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (formerly known as L Brands, Inc.) (NYSE: BBWI) today announced that Andrew Meslow will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, due to health reasons, effective May 12, 2022. To facilitate a smooth transition, Sarah E. Nash, Chair of the Board of Directors, has been appointed Executive Chair, effective immediately, and will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer upon Mr. Meslow’s departure. The Board plans to retain a national search firm to assist in identifying a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

Bath & Body Works Inc. stock is now -31.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBWI Stock saw the intraday high of $48.86 and lowest of $47.456 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 82.00, which means current price is +4.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 6288572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]?

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $105 to $81. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $86 to $78, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on BBWI stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBWI shares from 90 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BBWI stock performed recently?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.61. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -14.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.04 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.77, while it was recorded at 48.15 for the last single week of trading, and 62.98 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.49 and a Gross Margin at +48.92. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 17.36%.

Insider trade positions for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

There are presently around $10,577 million, or 91.40% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,496,965, which is approximately 0.814% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 24,300,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $814.29 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -4.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 18,648,069 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 27,550,068 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 185,801,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,999,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,571,697 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,512,159 shares during the same period.