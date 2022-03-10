V.F. Corporation [VFC] Is Currently 2.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] gained 2.96% or 1.54 points to close at $53.49 with a heavy trading volume of 4174444 shares. The company report on March 7, 2022 that VANS CELEBRATES FEMALE ARTISTS AND CREATORS THROUGH CAUSE AND COMMUNITY WITH “THESE PROJECTS ARE ADS FOR CREATIVITY”.

For International Women’s Day, Vans uplifts creativity to drive powerful storytelling and greater purpose.

Vans, the global icon of creative expression and exploration, is proud to enable a family of artists, creators, and originators to share their unique perspectives, creative process, and passion for purpose-driven stories in this year’s artist-first brand campaign “These Projects Are Ads for Creativity.” Instead of employing a traditional ad campaign, Vans commissioned artists to go out into the world and bring their projects to life—from music videos and access to skateboarding, to sculptures, paintings, and more.

It opened the trading session at $53.11, the shares rose to $54.06 and dropped to $52.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VFC points out that the company has recorded -24.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 4174444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $74.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $79 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $74, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.16 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.67, while it was recorded at 53.67 for the last single week of trading, and 73.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.88. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $8,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 44.77%.

There are presently around $19,643 million, or 88.50% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,483,994, which is approximately -1.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,574,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in VFC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.3 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 25,620,151 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 20,174,177 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 332,327,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,122,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,312,332 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,133,092 shares during the same period.