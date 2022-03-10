US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Stock trading around $34.16 per share: What’s Next?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.72%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that US Foods Further Reduces the Carbon Footprint of Its Fleet.

All California broadline distribution centers to use renewable diesel fuel; Company adding 30 electric trucks to the fleet by the end of 2023.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced additional sustainability initiatives that support the company’s ongoing commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of its delivery fleet. The company will convert fleet fuel at all California broadline distribution centers from traditional diesel fuel to renewable diesel (RD) fuel by mid-2022. In addition, the company will add 30 electric trucks to its La Mirada, Calif. distribution center by the end of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, USFD stock dropped by -13.30%. The one-year US Foods Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.95. The average equity rating for USFD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.89 billion, with 222.00 million shares outstanding and 214.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, USFD stock reached a trading volume of 4323837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $44.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 54.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

USFD Stock Performance Analysis:

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.72. With this latest performance, USFD shares dropped by -4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.29, while it was recorded at 34.29 for the last single week of trading, and 35.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into US Foods Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +15.79. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31.

US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

USFD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp. go to 28.90%.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,841 million, or 99.86% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,070,384, which is approximately 16.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 20,209,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $623.27 million in USFD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $575.89 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly 0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 32,785,945 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 25,030,727 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 164,019,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,836,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,378,649 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 7,538,936 shares during the same period.