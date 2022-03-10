Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $100

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] price plunged by -1.82 percent to reach at -$1.68. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Tyson Foods to Present at the 2022 CAGNY Conference.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that Donnie King, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stewart Glendinning, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference on February 23, 2022 at 12:50 pm CST. A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation and accompanying slides will be available at http://ir.tyson.com following the presentation.

About Tyson FoodsTyson Foods, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our,” “Tyson Foods” or “Tyson”) (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 137,000 employees (“team members”) on October 2, 2021. Through our Core Values, Tyson Foods is a company of people engaged in the production of food, seeking to pursue trust and integrity, and committed to creating value for our shareholders, our customers, our team members, and our communities. We strive to be honorable and operate with integrity, be faith-friendly and inclusive, serve as stewards of the resources entrusted to us, and provide a safe work environment.

A sum of 4479861 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. Tyson Foods Inc. shares reached a high of $94.43 and dropped to a low of $89.50 until finishing in the latest session at $90.64.

The one-year TSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.82. The average equity rating for TSN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $101.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $110 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $91, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on TSN stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TSN shares from 88 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.63. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.03, while it was recorded at 92.87 for the last single week of trading, and 81.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyson Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +14.55. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 17.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.70. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $22,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,453 million, or 85.90% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,940,320, which is approximately 0.375% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,842,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.32 billion in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 4.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

496 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 16,029,392 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 17,110,538 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 210,067,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,207,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,476,095 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,767,297 shares during the same period.